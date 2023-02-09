Pay Rs 900 per month for Twitter blue tick

The world’s richest person Elon Musk-led micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday announced rolling out of its “blue” subscription plan for India under which app users will be required to Rs 900 per month for verified badge blue tick.

The blue tick subscription costs less on the web. It is priced at Rs 650 per month.

Twitter on Thursday rolled out its paid blue service subscription in three countries – India, Indonesia and Brazil. With this launch the blue service subscription is now available in 15 countries including, Australia, US, UK, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.

Subscription is available for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as for web. Those who choose to use the service through mobile apps would be required to pay a higher amount of Rs 900 per month, while web based subscription is available at Rs 650 per month. The company has also announced discounts on long duration subscriptions. Web-based annual plan is priced at Rs 6,800, which translates to around Rs 567 per month.

Users who choose to opt for blue subscription will see 50% fewer ads in their home timelines. The users will also get additional features like custom app icons, custom navigation, top articles, undo tweets, longer video upload, and more.

The blue tick or blue checkmark signifies that the account is authentic and trustworthy. It is a highly sought-after feature for Twitter users.

A blue checkmark may mean two different things: the account has an active subscription to the new Twitter Blue subscription service and has met our eligibility criteria or the account was previously verified under the legacy verification criteria (active, notable, and authentic), as per information posted on Twitter website.

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October 2022 in a $44 billion deal, recently said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are 'deeply corrupted'.