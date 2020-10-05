Premium Motorola Razr 5G flip phone launched in India

As promised, Motorola on Monday launched the new Razr 5G flip phone in India.

It comes in a polished graphite colour variant. Consumers can pre-book the Motorola Razr 5G on Flipkart from October 5 onwards. It costs a whopping Rs 1,24,999. However, for the HDFC card users are entitled to get Rs 10,000 discount and buy it for Rs 1,14,999 via EMI option.

Based on consumer feedback, Motorola has made a lot of changes in the second generation phone in terms of design. It has used a dynamic folding system to conduct rigorous tests such as flip cycling, drop, temperature, and other stress on the new Razr.

The company promises that the new Razr 5G is sturdy and is designed to withstand up to 200,000 flips, meaning it would take an extreme user over five years to reach that level of use with an average of 100 times a day.



Motorola Razr 5G. Credit: Motorola



Motorola Razr: Key features

Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, 21:9 aspect ratio

Cover screen: 2.7-inch SD (600 x 800p) gOLED screen with 4:3 aspect ratio

OS: Android 10

Processor: 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core ( 2.4GHz Kryo 475 x 1 + 2.2GHzKryo 475 + 1.8GHz Kryo 475 x 6) with Adreno 620 GPU

RAM: 8GB (LPPDDR4x)

Storage: 256GB storage

Rear camera: 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) , laser autofocus, LED flash

Front: 20MP with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 2800mAh 15W TurboPower fast charging

Dimensions: 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9 mm (Unfolded) / 72.6 x 91.7 x 16 mm(folded)

Weight: 192g

Add-ons: 5G support, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating, Bottom-ported speaker, 4 mics, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS & GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C.

Considering the specifications, Motorola Razr 5 is a bit expensive. It can be noted that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 has premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 series processor, bigger battery, and top-notch camera hardware. It costs Rs 1,49,900 in India.

