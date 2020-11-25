PUBG Mobile set to make a comeback in India

Just a few months ago, the Indian government, citing security concerns blocked access to the popular game PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) Mobile along with several other apps in the country. Also, the battle royale game in the subcontinent was controlled by the China-based Tencent Games and also didn't have a local data center to store player user-data.

The announcement of the apps ban came in the backdrop of the border tension with the People's Liberation Army of China in eastern Ladakh.

Within weeks, Krafton Inc, the parent company of the PUBG Corporation severed ties with Tencent Games. Later, in early November, it signed a major deal with Microsoft Azure to host the former's multiplatform products--including all versions of PUBG for PC, consoles, and mobiles.

Just two weeks ago, PUBG Corporation in a renewed bid to bring PUBG Mobile back in India announced to invest $100 million (approx. Rs 740 crore) in the country and revealed to set up a dedicated India-specific regional subsidiary with an office to improve the communications and services with players.

Furthermore, it pledged to hire more than 100 employees in areas such as business, esports, and game development operations.

Must read | Indian government bans 43 more Chinese mobile apps [full list]

Now, the company has formally registered its region-specific subsidiary-- 'PUBG INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED' with the official CID (Company Identity Number). PUBG India Pvt Ltd is registered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a total authorised capital is Rs 15 lakh and a paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh.

Also, Hyunil Sohn, Krafton’s head of corporate development, and Kumar Krishnan Iyer have been named as two directors of PUBG Mobile India Pvt Ltd. The data is now publicly available on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website.

So far, the South Korean company has made all the right moves to get the statutory approvals from the government agencies and if it has set up the local data storage server, there won't be any more impediments to start the PUBG Mobile afresh in the subcontinent.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.