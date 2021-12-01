Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 10 key features you should know

American semiconductor major Qualcomm on Tuesday (November 30) unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset during the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 in Hawaii.

The latest generation Qualcomm silicon boasts a significant upgrade over the predecessor (Snapdragon 888 series) and enables devices to perform efficiently in terms of power consumption, enhanced image processing, on-device machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence-based activities faster than ever before.

Qualcomm has announced that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be coming in most of the premium Android phones from Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola, Vivo, Realme, among others in 2022.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Key features you should know

1) 4nm class chipset is based on 64-bit class architecture. It comes with Kryo cores--one prime Cortex-X2 core with a peak clock speed up to 3.0Ghz, backed by three performance cores based on Cortex-A710 at 2.5GHz, and four cores based on Cortex-A510 at 1.8Ghz

2) The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 promises 20 per cent better performance and 30 per cent more power-efficient compared to the predecessor

3) It comes with the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, which enables ultra-advanced AI use cases across the board, operating up to 4x faster than the predecessor. Plus, the Qualcomm Hexagon Processor packs fused accelerator architecture including the 2x faster tensor accelerator and 2X larger shared memory



The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 promises to enhance the gaming experience on premium Android phones. Credit: Qualcomm



4) It features Snapdragon Elite Gaming, which promises to deliver the full suite of desktop-level features, including volumetric rendering for hyper-realistic visuals. The re-architected Qualcomm Adreno GPU is 25% more efficient and delivers 30% faster graphics rendering. Also. it features Adreno Frame Motion Engine that helps in generating twice as many frames and power consumption is well balanced

5) It comes with Snapdragon Sight, Qualcomm's first-ever always on 18-bit ISP that enables phone to capture 4000x more camera data then 14-bit predecessors. It also enables the device to be able to record 8K HDR video and mega low light photos. Plus, Mega Low Light Mode snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot for brighter, clearer, more colorful photos after dark



The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Credit: Qualcomm



6) It enables phones to support HDR10, HDR 10+ content, up to 10-bit colour depth, 4K, QHD+ display with refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 144 Hz

7) It boasts FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System. This will enable device support Wi-Fi 6 and 6E system and wireless internet speeds up to 3.6 Gbps

8)With Qualcomm aptX Lossless technology, the device will be able to support 16-bit 44.1kHz CD-quality Lossless wireless music streaming

9) It comes paired with Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System [8 carriers (mmWave), 2x2 MIMO (mmWave), 4x4 MIMO (Sub-6)]. With this, the device will support peak download speed up to 10Gbps

10) It will enable phones to support Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology (100W plus speed). This means a device with 4,500mAh battery can charge from zero to 50 per cent in 5 minutes and 100 per cent in under 15 minutes

