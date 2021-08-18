Realme GT 5G series phones, Book Slim laptop launched in India

Emerging consumer electronics major Realme on Wednesday (August 18) launched new GT 5G series phones along with Book Slim, the company's first-ever laptop range in India.

The new handsets come in two variants-- a top-end Realme GT and GT Master Edition.

Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, In-display fingerprint sensor, 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 11 OS and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Super Dart fast charger in-box.

It also boasts triple-camera module-- main 64MP (Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.3) 119-degree ultra-wide sensor+ 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It features a 16MP(f/2.5) selfie camera on the front.

Realme GTIt comes two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storag and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage --for Rs 37,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours-- Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue and Racing Yellow (12GB RAM + 256GB model only).

On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) full HD+ OLED screen, supports 120Hz display refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core chipset, Adreno 642L GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W Super Dart fast charger in-box.

It features triple camera-- main 64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide sensor+ 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It features a 32MP(f/2.45, Sony IMX615 sensor) selfie camera on the front.



The new Realme GT Master Edition. Credit: Realme



Realme GT Master Edition comes in three configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storag, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs Rs. 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours-- Luna White, Cosmos Black and Voyager Grey.

Realme's Book Slim series laptop sports a 14-inch 2K (2160 × 1440p) IPS display with 400 nits peak brightness. Also, it features a fingerprint sensor-cum-power button, and a 720p webcam up top in the center.

It features 3-level Backlit Keyboard with Smile Arc design, X-shape Bracket, 1.3mm key travel, 123.8 × 78.2mm trackpad, and supports Microsoft PTP Clickpad technology.

The company is offering two Intel processor options-- 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (peak 4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X-E Graphics and another 3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 (4.1GHz max clock) with Intel UHD Graphics.

It houses Windows 10 Home OS (upgradable to Windows 11), comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office 2019 app suite, 8GB DDR4 4266MHz RAM with 256GB (i3) / 512GB (i5) NVMe SSD.



Realme Book Slim edition. Credit: Realme India



It features a 3.5mm audio jack, two HARMAN speakers, which support DTS HD stereo sound effects, giving users an immersive surrounding audio-visual experience. The laptop also has 2 microphones and supports Elevoc Vocplus AI Noise Cancellation Algorithms, Vocplus Pre-processing Technology, and Vocplus Scream Suppression Technology.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 (Data: Max.40 Gbps in i5 version), Wi-Fi 6 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2. The Core i3 model supports Wi-Fi 5.0 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The new Realme Book Slim series comes in two colours Real Grey and Real Blue. The Core i5 costs Rs 59,999 and the Core i4 is priced Rs 46,999.