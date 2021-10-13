Realme GT Neo 2 5G: First impression

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Wednesday (October 13) launched the GT Neo 2 5G smartphone in India.

Realme GT Neo 2 %G comes in two configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage -- Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.

DH has received the Realme GT Neo 2 review unit and here's our first impression of the new premium mid-range mobile.

Design and display

Our review unit is the Neo Black model. It has a smooth shell on the back with a frosted glass texture. The good thing I noticed is that it repels the fingerprint smudges colours and this helps the phone keep the visual appeal and needs less cleaning all through the day.

On the front, it features a bright 6.62-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080) E4 AMOLED display. It supports a 120Hz display refresh rate, HDR10+, offers up to 1300 nits brightness.

It is safeguarded by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield. This is good enough to protect the screen from scratches. The company also offers soft silicone rear-case for protection against accidental falls.

The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and so far it has been working without any fuss.



Realme GT Neo 2 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Camera

The new Realme GT Neo 2 5G houses a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (Samsung GW1 sensor, f/1.8) backed by an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens (f/2.2) and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor.



Realme GT Neo 2 5G camera samples. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Realme GT Neo 2 5G camera samples. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I took some snaps in the early morning with the sun playing hide and seek. But, Realme GT Neo 2 was still able to get some good pictures. It was able to pack all the details and colours too, look natural.



Realme GT Neo 2 5G camera samples. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Realme GT Neo 2 5G camera samples. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In the afternoon with more sunshine, as you can see in the samples, it takes stunning images. Now, I am very eager to check how it will fare in the night. Come back for a detailed review soon.



Realme GT Neo 2 5G camera samples. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

Under-the-hood, it comes with 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) 870 chipset with Adreno 650 GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 OS, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

So far, it has worked smoothly in terms of app loading, switching between apps and while operating the camera. But, I am very keen to see how the device fares while playing graphics intense games.

As far as the 5G connectivity is concerned, it supports multiple Standalone (SA)/Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G bands--n1,n3,n5,n8,n28A,n41,n77 and n78. Also, it supports Wi-Fi 6 technology to ensure stronger internet connectivity with new-generation Wi-Fi routers at home and the office.



Realme GT Neo 2 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes with a 5,000mAh cell and is enough to last a full day even under extreme usage. The company is offering a 65W charger with the retail box. It can fully charge up the phone from zero to 100 per cent in around 36 minutes

Dear readers, if you have any queries with respect to Realme GT Neo 2 5G, please do share them in the comments section below. Do come back to the DH, we will try to get all the answers in the full review.

