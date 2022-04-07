Realme launches GT 2 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India

After weeks of teasing, Realme launched the much-awaited premium phone GT 2 Pro in India.

The new Realme GT 2 Pro sports industry's first bio-based polymer design. It is developed by Realme in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa. The phone comes with TCO certification and has passed a rigorous evaluation of safety, user-friendly performance, and environmental sustainability performance.

The shell is made of eco-friendly Sabic bio-based materials extracted from renewable raw materials such as paper pulp and fallen leaves.

On the front, it features 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED LTPO screen, supports variable refresh rate (1-120Hz), peak brightness up to 1400 nits brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield on top.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and dual-SIM slots.

Inside, it houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core Adreno 730 GPU, Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling technology for smooth performance and dissipate over-heating during power-intensive tasks such as 4K video recording. It supports Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, It also houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple camera module-- one main 50MP (with Sony IMX766, all-pixel Omni-directional PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus and OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.8) backed by ultra-wide 150-degree 50MP (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.2) and a 2MP 40x micro-lens camera backed with LED flash and on the front, a 32MP (with Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) for selfies.

It comes in three colours-- Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and will be available in two storage variants, priced at Rs 49,999 (8GB+128GB), and Rs 57,999 (12GB+256GB). The first sale for Realme GT 2 Pro is scheduled on April 14 from 12 noon onwards across Flipkart, Realme e-store, and mainline channels.

The company also unveiled the generic Realme 9 series model. It comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+(2400 × 1080p) AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection.



Realme 9. Credit: Realme India



Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, Android 12 with realme UI 3.0, Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 256GB), quad-camera module-- main 108MP (with 1/1.67-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, f/1.76) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) + 2MP B&W portrait camera + 2MP 4cm macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, 16MP front camera ( f/2.45 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor), 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charing support.

It comes in three colours-- Stargaze White, Meteor Black, and Sunburst Gold and will be priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB), and Rs 18,999 (8GB+128GB). The first sale for realme 9 is scheduled for April 12 at noon on Flipkart realme e-store and mainline channels.

On the other hand, Realme Buds Air 3 comes with a 42dB Active Noise Cancellation, a 10mm large driver made by the new liquid crystal polymer composite that can provide deeper bass and rich sound.

It also comes with an upgraded Game Mode with latency as low as 88ms, ensuring that users do not face image and sound syncing issues while playing their favorite games. It is powered by a 546mAh battery and can offer up to 30 hours of playback. Users can listen to up to 100 minutes of music in normal mode on just a 10-minute charge. It also boasts Customized Auto-Tuning feature and costs Rs 3999. It will be available in two colors - Starry Blue and Galaxy White and will go on sale from April 7 onwards at Realme e-store, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

Realme Book Prime features a 14-inch 2K Full Vision Display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 11320H Processor with a dual-fan storm cooling system. It houses a 54Wh large battery, and users continuously play locally stored 1080p videos for up to 11 hours, and is capable of charging up to 50% in only 30 minutes with the 65W Super-Fast Charge technology.

The Realme Book Prime also features PC Connect, which can cross-connect Windows and Android systems, Thunderbolt 4 Port, and High-speed Wi-Fi 6 for seamless connectivity. The Realme Book Prime will be available in three colors - real Green, real Grey, and real Blue and will be available in 16GB+512GB storage. The first sale for Realme Book Prime is scheduled for 13 April, 12 noon onwards for Rs 3,999 at Realme and Flipkart.

The new Realme Smart TV Stick supports full HD screen resolution content along with support for 60FPS content and HDR10+. The new Realme Smart TV Stick will come with 1GB of RAM, a quad-core ARM Cortex A35 processor, along with 8GB of storage and will be based on Android TV which is based on Android 11. The Realme Smart TV Stick will support all the streaming apps and will offer access to Google Play services. Users can get their hands on the all-new Realme Smart TV Stick on 13 April for Rs 2,999 Realme, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.