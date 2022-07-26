Realme unveils Pad X tablet, smart wearables and more

As promised, Realme on Tuesday (July 26) unveiled a new range of gadgets including the Android tablet, PC monitor, smartwatch, and earphones.

First up, is the star of the hardware event, the Realme Pad X, a 5G Android tablet. It flaunts a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ full View LCD display panel with peak brightness of 450 nits, TÜV Rheinland protection, and a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent, stereo quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res Audio Certified.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11 with Realme UI 3.0 for Pad, 13MP (f/2.2) main camera on the back, an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide front camera (f/2.2) and an 8,340mAh battery with 33W charger.



Realme X Pad series. Credit: Realme India



The company is offering Pad X in glacier blue and glowing grey. It comes in three configurations-- 4GB + 64GB storage (Wi-Fi only) for Rs 19,999, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage ( Wi-Fi + 5G SIM support) for Rs. 25,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G SIM support) for Rs 27,999.

On the other hand, Realme Watch 3 series features a 1.8-inch LCD display with 240 x 286p, pixel density of 207 ppi (pixels per inch), and 500 nits peak brightness.

It supports a 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate and SpO2 sensor, and rotor vibration motor and can track 110 plus activities including cricket, walking, badminton, free training, and more.



Realme Watch 3. Credit: Realme India



It can also do 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring, low heart rate reminder, Blood-Oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement, sleep detection, count steps, calculate calories burned, distance covered, water reminder, sedentary reminder and activity records.

The device supports both Android (with v5.1 or newer) and iOS (v11.0 and newer) with the Realme Link app. It comes with a speaker and microphone for calling via Bluetooth. It has a dedicated dual-mode Bluetooth chip for stable calls and AI noise cancellation for calls.

It will be available in black and grey colours for Rs 3,499. For a limited time, it will be offered for Rs 2,999.



Realme Flat Monitor. Credit: Realme India



The company also unveiled the Realme Flat Monitor. It features a 23.8-inch full HD screen with up to a refresh rate of 75Hz, promising to offer crisp details for images, videos, movies, games, and more for a good viewing experience. It comes with a 178-degree wide-viewing angle and multiple ports for connectivity that Includes HDMI, VGA, and Type-C.

It also comes with sturdy aluminum display stand. It costs Rs 12,999.



Realme Buds Air 3 Neo. Credit: Realme India



Realme Buds Air 3 Neo houses a 10mm dynamic driver. It supports Artificial Intelligence-based ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) for calls which eliminates background noise during a call, allowing the other person to hear more clearly. The Realme Buds Air Neo is capable of offering a total of seven hours for music playback for a single earbud and 30 hours with the charging case. It will be available in galaxy white and stary blue for Rs 1,999. Initially, it will be offered for Rs 1,699 for a limited time.



Buds Wireless 2S. Credit: Realme India



Realme Buds Wireless 2S is a neckband earphones and comes IPX4 water splash resistant rating. It promises to deliver adaptive clarity and stable sound with AI ENC noise cancellation. It can offer up to 24 hours of playback time and supports quick charging, offering seven hours of listening in just a 20-minute charge. It comes in two colours-- black and blue-- for Rs 1,499. It will be available for as low as Rs 1,299 for a limited time.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.