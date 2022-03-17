Redmi 10 with Snapdragon 680 CPU launched in India

As promised, Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi India on Thursday (March 17) launched the new Redmi 10 budget phone.

The new Redmi 10 features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) LCD screen and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass shield. It also supports three dedicated slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), IR Blaster, rubberized seals that prevent water ingression, corrosion-proof ports, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Inside, it houses 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core silicon with Adreno 610 GPU, and a multi-layer Graphite sheet for heat dissipation. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh battery with an 18W charger.



The new Redmi 10. Credit: Redmi India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features dual-camera modules-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back. It features a 5MP sensor on the front to capture selfies and video chatting.

The Redmi 10 comes in three colours-- Caribbean green, midnight black, and pacific blue. It will available in two configuration-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively on Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores from March 24 onwards.

