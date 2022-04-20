Redmi 10A, 10 Power series budget phones launched in India

Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi on Wednesday (April 20) launched two new budget handsets-- Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power-- in India.

As the name suggests, the Redmi 10 Power is the top-end among the two. It features 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, fingerprint on the back, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card) and an IR blaster.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core chipset with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based MIUI 13, dual-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, 5MP front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charger. It costs Rs 14,999 and comes two colours power black and sport orange.



The new Redmi 10A. Credit: Xiaomi India website



On the other hand, the Redmi 10A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) IPS LCD Dot Drop screen, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), a fingerprint sensor on the back and an IR blaster. It comes with a splash-proof (P2i) coating too.

It is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB/64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11-based MIUI 13, 13MP (f/2.2) camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front sensor (f/2.2) with support for face unlock, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

It comes in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage -- for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively. It will be available on three colours--charcoal black, sea blue and slate grey.

Both the devices will go on sale from April 26 onwards on Amazon, Xiaomi e-store, and retail chains in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.