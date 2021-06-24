Reliance Jio bets on Google Cloud to power 5G cellular service

Besides announcing the co-developed JioPhone Next for the Indian market, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd announced a strategic partnership between Jio and Google Cloud to power its ambitious 5G cellular network in India.

"Google Cloud’s deep expertise and innovation, combined with telco-specific capabilities for security, performance, and resilience, will help Jio’s 5G service to deliver high-speed internet as demand for connectivity goes up," Mountain View-based company said.

With scalable Google Cloud services such as AI/ML, data and analytics, and other cloud-native technologies, Jio hopes to build new (5G cellular)and improve existing services across multiple verticals including gaming, healthcare, education, and entertainment.

Also, Reliance has announced to migrate its core retail businesses like Reliance Retail, JioMart, JioHealth, JioSaavn, and others to Google Cloud storage. This is said to improve performance, as well as enable these businesses to scale up to respond to customer demand.

"Helping to connect 1.3 billion Indians to the opportunities the internet creates is meaningful to all of us at Google — and certainly to me personally. I know that with greater access to smartphones and improved connectivity, there’s no limit to what India’s people can do," said Sundar Pichai, CEO. Alphabet Inc (parent company of Google).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.