Reliance Jio expands True 5G welcome offer to more cities

Reliance Jio 5G service expands to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

With Jio True 5G welcome offer, subscribers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will able to enjoy celullar internet speed up to 1Gbps

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 19:54 ist

Last month, Reliance Jio launched 5G beta services in six cities-- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara. Now, Akash Ambani-helmed company has expanded the latest cellular service in two more southern cities.

Users need not have to buy separate SIM to enable 5G, Reliance Jio will begin sending out 5G Welcome offer invites on MyJio app in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

With the new launch offer, users are entitled to get benefits such as unlimited data with speeds of more than 1Gbps. 

Smartphones that support bands-- 700MHz (n28), 800MHz(n5), 1800MHz (n3), 3300MHz(n78), and 26GHz (n258), will be able to support Reliance Jio's super-fast internet service.

Most of the Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo and even some models of OnePlus, Motorola, and Samsung already support the aforementioned 5G bands. 

However, Google and Apple are yet to roll out 5G support updates in India.

Must read | Apple, Samsung, Google reveal 5G update timeline for phones in India

Already Airtel has begun 5G Plus service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other major cities last month.

Read more | Airtel to give 5G benefits to 4G users till full rollout
 

