Samsung brings budget Galaxy A04, A04e phone series in India

Last week, Samsung introduced the M04 series and now, Samsung unveiled a new line of budget Galaxy A04 series in India.

As mentioned in the headline, it comes in two variants-- A04 and A04e.

The Galaxy A04e comes with a 6.5-inch HD+(1560 × 720p) LCD Infinity-V display, triple slots (for two nano SIMs and microSD card), 3.5 audio jack.

Inside, it features a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P35 12nm octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 12 -based One UI 4.1 OS, 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module--13MP (f/2.2)+ 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back and a 5MP (f/2.2) on the front, and a 5,000mAh battery with type-C charger in box.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A04 sports a 6.5-inch HD+(1560 × 720p) LCD Infinity-V display, a 3.5mm audio jack, and triple slots (for two SIMs and microSD card).

It houses a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 12-based on One UI 4.1, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module--50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash, a 5MP (f/2.2) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with type-C charger.

Both the devices support facial recognition (via front camera) security feature, and RAM Plus, where in users can extend the RAM up to 8GB, provided the device has enough storage space.

The Galaxy A04e comes in two colours--light blue and copper. And, it is available in three configurations- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage-- for Rs 9,299, Rs 9,999, and Rs 11,499, respectively.

The top-end Galaxy A04 is being offered in three colours-black, copper and green. It is available in two storage-- 64GB and 128GB storages (both come with 4GB RAM) for-- Rs 11,999, and 12,999, respectively.

As part of the launch offer, Samsung is offering EMI options starting from Rs 999 for prospective smartphone buyers. Furthermore, consumers can get cashback worth Rs 1,000 using Samsung Finance+, Zest, and IDFC First.

