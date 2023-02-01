Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, Ultra series unveiled

Besides the brand new Galaxy S23 series, Samsung on Wednesday (February 1) pulled the wraps off the new generation Galaxy Book Pro series.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro series comes in three variants— Galaxy Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Ultra.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra sports a 16-inch 3K (2880x1800p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 500 nits brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and features AKG quad speaker, studio-quality dual mic and a full HD(1080p) camera.



The new Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Credit: Samsung



The company is offering two configurations— 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and Core i7— with Nvidia GeForce 4050/4070 GPU, 16GB/32GB(LPDDR5) RAM, 512GB/1TB SSD (expandable) options. It will run Windows 11 OS and come with a 76Wh battery with a 100W USB Type-C adaptor. It comes with USB 3.2 Type-A, a microSD card slot, HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB Type-C (Thunderbolt v4.0) ports. It comes in graphite colour.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 comes in rotational 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 500 nits brightness, support 120Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 ratio.



The new Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 series. Credit: Samsung



On the other hand, the regular Galaxy Book3 Pro is being offered in two sizes— 16-inch and 14-inch— with K Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 500 nits brightness, support 120Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 ratio.

The company is offering two configurations— 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5— with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB/16GB/32GB(LPDDR5) RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (expandable) options. They run Windows 11 OS, and come with 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.2 Type-A, a microSD card slot, HDMI 1.4 port, and two USB Type-C (Thunderbolt v4.0) ports.

The 14-inch model comes with a 63Wh battery and the 16-inch with a 76Wh battery. Whereas the Galaxy Book3 Ultra features a 76Wh battery. They all come with a full HD (1080p) camera, 65W USB Type-C adaptor, Studio-quality dual-mic, AKG Quad speaker (woofer Max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2), smart AMP, and Dolby Atmos.



The new 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro. Credit: Samsung



Both the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in two colours— beige and graphite.

All three Galaxy Book3 Pro series laptops support the Samsung Multi control feature that allows users to share documents, photos and other files between Galaxy S23 series seamlessly with less hassle. Even they support keypad tracking too.

