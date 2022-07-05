Samsung Galaxy F13: First impression

Recently, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy F13 series in India. It is a budget phone and comes in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

DH has received the review unit and here're our initial thoughts on the new Samsung handset.

Display and design

Like the most affordable phones in the market, the Galaxy F13's shell is made of polycarbonate-based material. The notable aspect of the device is the fingerprint-like texture on the back. It offers a really good grip for the fingers to hold on to the phone.



Samsung Galaxy F13. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, Galaxy F13 sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2408p) LCD display with Infinity-V design language. It has a pixel density of 400 ppi (pixels per inch) and the screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

The display is quite bright enough to view content outdoors, but there was cloudy overcast in the morning. I'd like to see how it will be to read emails and browse the internet under direct sunlight with no clouds in the sky.

The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. So far, it has worked fine.

Processor configuration

Inside, the Samsung phone comes with an 8nm class Exynos 850 octa-core chipset backed by a Mali-G52 graphics processor with 4GB RAM, and 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB).

The device has been able to work smoothly. It runs Android 12-based Samsung One UI and the interface is clean, but there are a lot of pre-loaded apps.



Samsung Galaxy F13. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The device ships with a 6,000mAh battery. This is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days easily under normal usage. It needs to be checked how the Galaxy F13 will fare with extreme usage.

For the past couple of years, Samsung had stopped offering chargers in the box. It started with premium phones and later the chargers were let go on budget phones. Now, the company is once again offering chargers in the box.

Photography hardware

Samsung Galaxy F13 features a triple-camera module -- main 50MP (f/1.8) backed by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2) and 2MP depth (f/2.4) with an LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses 8MP (f/2.2) for selfies and video chatting.



Samsung Galaxy F13's photo sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In the cloudy overcast, the phone has been able to take decent colorful pictures and yes, as you can see from the samples, the photos retain quite a good amount of details of the flowers.



Samsung Galaxy F13's photo sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



So far, I am happy with the photography hardware of the Galaxy F13, but it needs to be tested under other light conditions.



Samsung Galaxy F13's photo sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The full review of the device will be published later this month.



Samsung Galaxy F13. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.