Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: First impression

Recently, Samsung unveiled the brand new budget Galaxy M13 smartphone series.

The company is offering Galaxy M13 in two variants-- 5G and 4G-LTE-- in different RAM + storage configurations with prices ranging from Rs 11,999 and Rs 15,999.

DH has received the Galaxy M13 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) review unit and here are initial thoughts on the new budget device.

Design and display

The Galaxy M13 5G series sports a standard 6.5-inch screen, which is the standard size among modern smartphones. It has HD+ (720 x 1600) LCD panel with support for a peak brightness of 400 nits and a 90Hz refresh rate.

I did not face any pressing issue in terms of readability of content on the phone's screen outdoors with overcast weather here in Bengaluru. But, have to see how the device's screen fares in the open sky without any cloud cover.



Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield and on the back, the company has used polycarbonate material. When held in hand, it exudes a sturdy feel. But, it is smooth and gets stained easily with fingerprint smudges.

It has a Type-C port at the base and also, a 3.5mm audio jack port, which is becoming rarer with each passing year. Also, the company, after stopping offering chargers with phones, has started to include the brick in the box. FYI, it supports 15W charging speed.

Photography hardware

The Galaxy M13 5G houses a dual-camera module-- 50MP (with f/1.8) wide sensor with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) backed by a 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies and video chatting.



Samsung Galaxy M13 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In the morning, I took some photos with the device. The sample shots are decent. Though the colours of the flowers are a bit warmer, photos have managed to keep the details fine.



Samsung Galaxy M13 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



For instance, the Bluebell Vine flower is bright and vivid and we can see line patterns clearly on the petal. Even the Rain Lilies too have come good. This is a good sign that camera is capable of retaining minute details of the subject, but we will be checking how it will fare in night mode.



Samsung Galaxy M13 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It also supports full HD 1080p video recording. We will update you on the stability and quality of the videos in the full review soon.



Samsung Galaxy M13 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

Under the hood, it comes with a 7nm class MediaTek D700 octa-core chipset backed by ARM Mali G57 GPU, Android 12-based One UI Core 4, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB).

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger support. With this, the device can offer one and half days under normal usage. Also, Samsung says Galaxy M13 supports 11 5G bands, making it a future-ready phone.



Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Indian government is slated to host a 5G spectrum auction later this month and the commercial operation is expected to take off in late 2022 or early 2023.

The Galaxy M13 5G has so far worked fine. It is smooth in terms of day-to-day chores such as loading apps, operating cameras, and browsing the internet. However, I am very keen to check out how the device responds while graphics-rich games. Come back for the full review next week.

