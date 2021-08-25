Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with quad-camera launched in India

Samsung on Wednesday (August 25) launched the company's new mid-range 5G phone Galaxy M32 in India.

The new Galaxy M32 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) LCD display with Infinity-V design language. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2).

Inside, it houses 7nm class MediaTek octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, Android 11-based OneUI 3.1, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor + 5MP macro sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back. It also features a 13MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front.



The new Galaxy M32 5G launched in India. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's Galaxy M32 is one of the few handsets to support 12 5G bands-5G (SA/NSA--N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78). Whenever the 5G infrastructure gets ready in India, consumers will be able to enjoy super-fast internet speeds.

The Galaxy M32 5G comes in two colors--Slate Black and Sky Blue. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

For a limited time, consumers with ICICI credit cards can avail instant Rs 2,000 discount on the new Galaxy M32 5G series.

