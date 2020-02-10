Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite: Jam-packed with features that matter

Last week, Samsung released the Galaxy Note10 Lite in India. It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively.

On paper, the Galaxy Note10 Lite looks promising, but does it live up to the hype? Here are our thoughts about the new Samsung phone.

Design and display

As the name suggests, the device is the watered-down version of the flagship Galaxy Note10 series. It flaunts a tall 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display with Infinity-O design language. It is bright and offers a delightful viewing experience while watching high-resolution multimedia content on Amazon Prime, YouTube and other apps.

Even under the direct sunlight, I had no issues seeing content on the screen. On the back, it comes with a glossy shell and the Aura Red unit looks gorgeous. Though it doesn’t reflect psychedelic colourway like the original Galaxy Note10, it appears like a premium device. Moreover, the dark coloured sturdy chassis around the corner blends wonderfully with the light rear case.



Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It does not come with any IP water-proof rating, but Samsung offers a transparent cover case, which can protect the device from getting cracked during accidental drops.

At the bottom, it comes with S Pen stylus with 3.5mm audio jack and Type-C port with a mic and mono speakers in the middle. The audio is very good. On the top, there is a lone mic and comes handly to record videos with clear audio.

On the right side, there is a power button and volume rockers placed one above each other. On the left, it has just a SIM tray.

Performance



Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Under-the-hood, the Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with the company’s proprietary Exynos 9810 CPU backed by Android 10-based One UI 2, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It works flawlessly and I enjoyed playing graphics-rich Asphalt 9 series racing game on the wide AMOLED screen and never showed signs of lag during the test. On the AnTuTu performance testing application, it scored an impressive 3,36,792 points.

Like the premium Galaxy Note 10 series, the Lite version also boasts S Pen with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support.

Owners can use the S Pen to navigate through a presentation, control a video recording or take a picture with just a simple tap on the stylus.



Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite S Pen's Air Action features (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



With the Air Command feature, users get quick and easy access to the trademark S Pen features. And with the Samsung Notes app, people can jot down notes just like writing on a note pad with a pen. And guess what, you can turn handwritten notes into text in a few simple steps and also it can be edited and shared on the go.

Camera



Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite camera sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite houses feature-rich camera hardware. It comes with a triple-camera module having-- one ultra-wide 12MP (f/2.2) + wide-angle 12MP (with Dual Pixel AF, f/1.7, OIS)+ telephoto 12MP (with AF, f/2.4, OIS).



Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite camera sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)​​​​



In sunny light conditions, it takes crisp sharp images and also the colours almost close to the natural, particularly human subjects, but with flowers, it gets a bit saturated. I am not complaining, as images are visually appealing and worthy to be shared on social media channels.

Also, night mode is impressive and is on par with the top-end Galaxy Note10 model.

Furthermore, Samsung offers Live Focus, Hyperlapse, slow motion, Pro mode, food mode, AR Emoji, Beauty and filter options to enhance the photography experience.



Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite camera sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On the front, it houses a 32MP (with f/2.2 aperture) sensor and takes decent selfies. With S Pen, users made the best use of AR Doodle to create a funny caricature of yourself or friends in the photo.

Battery life

The Galaxy Note10 Lite houses 4,500mAh non-removable cell, 200mAh more than the original flagship phone and making it the biggest battery capacity in the Galaxy Note series. Yes, it lives to the hype and consistently delivered more than a day’s of battery life under normal usage.

The device comes with 25W super-fast charger with the retail package. It can fully charge the phone zero to 100% in less than 90 minutes.

Final thoughts

It comes with a minor downgrade in terms of processor and camera hardware compared to the original flagship, but it never compromises on user experience and S Pen functionalities. It performs buttery smooth, takes impressive photos, and delivers a full-day battery life.