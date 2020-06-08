Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung launched the new slate Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on Monday (June 8) in India.

As the name implies the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, is a watered-down version of the Tab S6. But, both also share some features including battery capacity and S-Pen support.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a smaller 10.4-inch WUXGA(2000×1200p) screen with a pixel density of 225 ppi (pixels per inch). On the back, it flaunts sturdy metallic shell and the base, it features dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG and supports Dolby Atmos 3D to offer immersive surround sound.

Inside, it comes with an octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android 10 OS, and a massive 7,040mAh battery, which is said to be enough to play close to 13 hours of video.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts an8MP rear-side sensor and a 5MP sensor with face recognition support.

The notable aspect of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it comes with S-Pen out-of-the-box. And it doesn't need to be charged.



The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Credit: Samsung



It weighs just 7.03g and comes with improved pen latency and 0.7mm pen tip promises to offer effortless note-taking and drawing capabilities. The S Pen can be attached magnetically onto the right side of the tablet, or to the optional book cover case, so there is less chance of misplacing it.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in three colours-- Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi variant) will be available only on Samsung.co and Amazon.in. Prospective buyers can pre-book it till June 16 on Samsung.com, at select retail outlets and leading online portals.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE version costs Rs 31,999 and Rs 27,999 for Wi-Fi version. The device will go on sale across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals on June 17.

As part of the launch offer, consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can grab the Galaxy Buds+ (worth Rs 11900) for just Rs 2,999 only or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover (worth rs 4999) at Rs 2,500 only.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite vs competition

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S8 Lite competes directly with Apple's new iPad (7th Gen), as the latter falls in the same price range and display.

