Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched in India

Last week, Samsung launched the new Galaxy S22 series in India. Now, it has introduced the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Similar to the flagship smartphones, the South Korean technology major is offering the premium slate series in three variants-- a regular Galaxy Tab S8, a standard S8 Plus, and top-end S8 Ultra. They come in three colours— graphite, silver, pink gold

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in 12GB+256GB storage for Rs 1, 08,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 1,22,999 for 5G variant.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will available in the 8GB+128GB storage variant. The Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi variant costs Rs 74,999 and Rs 87,999 for 5G variant. Whereas the Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs 58,999 and the 5G variant for Rs 70,999.

The new Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order between 22 February 22 and 10 March on Samsung e-store and all other leading Samsung authorized partners.

Consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 series are entitled to get a free Keyboard Cover worth Rs 22, 999.

The top-end Tab S8 Ultra sports a big 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 240 ppi and support up to 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.



The Galaxy Tab S8+ and S8 Ultra. Credit: Samsung India



It comes with a dual-camera 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra wide) on the front, Android 12 OS, 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 11,200mAh battery with super fast charging capability. It comes in one graphite colour model with prices starting at $1,099.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes with 12.4-inch WQXGA+(2800 x 1752p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 266 ppi and support up to 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 10,090mAh battery with super-fast charging support.

The Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11.0-inch WQXGA+(2560 x 1600p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 276 ppi and support up to 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor and feature an 8,000mAh battery with super-fast charging support.

They come with a dual-camera 13MP (autofocus) + 6MP (ultra wide) with LED flash on the back, 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the front, Android 12 OS, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and an 11,200mAh battery with super-fast charging capability.

All three models come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, S Pen for an ultralow latency delivering an incredible writing experience, and support Samsung DeX. The devices are optimized to work seamlessly with some of the core Microsoft Office suite of apps and Google’s YouTube, Duo calling apps, and more.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a significant upgrade over the predecessor (Snapdragon 888 series) and enables devices to perform efficiently in terms of power consumption, enhanced image processing, on-device machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence-based activities faster than predecessor

Like the Galaxy S22 series, the new Galaxy Tab S8 series will come with eco-friendly retail packages. Add to that, some of the key components are made of repurposed ocean-bound wastes such as plastic bottles and fishnets.

