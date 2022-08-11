Samsung India announces Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4 pre-order offer details

After the global product launch event, Samsung on Thursday (August 11) revealed the special launch offers specific to Indian region.

Samsung has not disclosed price details of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 series, but it has announced that the company will start taking pre-orders from August 16 onwards on the official Samsung Live website.

Prospective consumers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 via the Live Commerce event platform, stand to gain benefits worth Rs 40,000.

Also, buyers are entitled to get an exclusive gift worth Rs 5,199 on pre-booking.

Furthermore, Samsung will also be offering a special Bespoke Edition for Galaxy Z Flip4 and the 1TB storage variant of Galaxy Z Fold4.

It should be noted that Samsung introduced the Bespoke personalisation service with Galaxy Z Flip3 in 2021. With this, customers can select multiple colourways for the premium phones.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Now, for the first time, it is bringing to India. On pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, buyers will get a slim clear cover worth Rs 2000 over and also above the mentioned offers.

The special offers on the Samsung Live Commerce platform will be valid starting August 16 at 12 noon and run till midnight on August 17.

Samsung Galaxy Fold4 and Flip3 come with upgrades both in terms of design, build quality, and internal hardware such as powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon, and better camera hardware with a focus on enhanced photography experience, longer battery life, sturdier frame, and hinge. DH has received both devices for review. Stay tuned.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available in three RAM+storage configurations-- 12GB RAM + 1TB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- with prices starting at $1,799 in global markets.

Samsung offers the Galaxy Z Flip4 in three RAM+storage configurations-- 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- with prices starting at $999 in global markets.

In India, Samsung is expected to bring the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Z Fold4 a little later in the month.

