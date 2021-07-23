Samsung launches Galaxy A22 5G with triple camera in India

After launching M21 (2021) series, Samsung on Friday (July 23) unveiled a new 5G phone Galaxy A22 in India.

The new Galaxy A22 sports an Infinity-V design with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) screen and it supports 90hz display refresh rate. It comes with triple slots ( nano SIM + nano SIM 2 and microSD card, and also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right side, which also doubles up as the power button.

Inside, it features a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based OneUI Core 3.1 OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5000mAh (battery with 15W fast charger.

As far as the photography is concerned, it features a triple camera module--48MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper.

An interesting aspect of the Galaxy A22 is that it is a future-ready device with support for 11 5G spectrum bands. Also, Samsung has promised to offer two-year OS upgrades. It will get Android 12 releasing later this year and also receive Android 13 launching in 2022.



Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched in India. Credit: Samsung



Samsung A22 5G will be available in three colours-- Gray, Mint and Violet. It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The company is also offering a Rs 1,500 discount via HDFC credit and debit card.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs competition

The new phone will be up against the OnePlus Nord CE, Oppo, and Vivo phones, among others.

