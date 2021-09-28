Samsung launches Galaxy M52 5G with triple camera in India

After weeks of teasing, Samsung on Tuesday (September 28) unveiled the new Galaxy M52 5G in India.

It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED Plus screen with Infinity-O Display design, 120Hz refresh rate, and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a hybrid dual-SIM slot tray ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Inside, it comes with 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, Adreno 642L GPU, Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 (expandable up to 1TB), support 12 bands of 5G, Samsung Pay (NFC), Knox security system, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger in-box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera + 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It also houses a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy M52 5G in two colours--Blazing Blue and Icy Blue. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively, on Amazon.



The new Galaxy M52 5G launched in India. Credit: Samsung



Samsung is offering a Rs 3,000 discount on the two variants during the Great Indian Festival sale, which by the way will kick off on October 3. Thus, bringing the cost of the devices to Rs 26,999 (6GB RAM) and Rs 28,999 (8GB RAM), respectively.

