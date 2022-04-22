Samsung launches Galaxy M53 5G with 108MP quad-camera

Samsung launches Galaxy M53 5G with 108MP quad-camera in India

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2022, 20:55 ist
The world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Friday (April 22) launched the new line  Galaxy M53 5G in India.

The Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and on top, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It comes with comes hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano-SIM-2 or microSD card), and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside it houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based OneUI 4.1, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

As far as the photography is concerned, it ships with a feature-rich quad-camera module-- main 108MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera backed by 2MP (f/2.4) depth and 2MP macro (f/2.4 ) cameras with LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2) snapper for selfies and video chatting.


The new Galaxy M53 5G launched in India. Credit: Samsung 

It comes in two colours-- Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green. Samsung is offering the device in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively, and go on sale on Amazon and Samsung stores from April 29 onwards.

