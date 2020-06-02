Samsung launches new Galaxy M11, M01 series in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung launched the new line of mobiles Galaxy M11 and M01 series on Tuesday (June 2) in India.

The Galaxy M11 is the top-end handset among the two. It features 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, the Galaxy M11 houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor backed by Android 10-based One UI 2.0 with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB),

Samsung Health, Doby Atmos and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple camera-- main 13MP sensor + 5MP (Ultra-Wide) + 2MP and on the front, it ships with the 8MP snapper.

The Galaxy M11 comes in two configurations – 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. It will be available in metallic blue, black and violet colours.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M01 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, Android 10 OS, Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), 13MP+2MP dual-camera on the back, 5MP (beauty mode), Dolby Atmos, Samsung Health and a 4,000mAh cell, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

The Galaxy M01 comes in just one variant 3GB+32GB storage for Rs 8999. It comes in black, blue and red colours.

Both the Galaxy M11 and M01 will be available across all Samsung offline stores, Samsung.com and e-commerce portals such as Amazon.in and Flipkart from June 2 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.