Samsung launches new Galaxy M21 series in India

Samsung on Wednesday (July 21) launched the 2021-series Galaxy M21 in India.

The new generation Galaxy M21 sports a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity U design. It supports a 60Hz display refresh rate and on the back, it flaunts a polycarbonate-based cover with a textured finish. It also comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 OS backed by Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable) and a 6,000mAh battery with a 15W inbox charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (GM2 Sensor)+ 123-degree wide-angle 8MP snapper + 5MP depth sensor with LED flash.

On the front, it features a 20MP shooter with built-in filters. It also comes with handy features such as ‘Multilingual Typing’, ‘Finder’ and ‘Smart Crop’.



The new Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launched in India. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's phone will be available in two colours--Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black from July 26 onwards. It comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively.

Galaxy M21 (2021 edition) vs competition

Samsung's new phone will go up against popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (review), Realme Narzo 30, Motorola Moto G40, and Nokia G20, among others.

