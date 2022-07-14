Samsung launches two new Galaxy M13 series phones in India

The world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Thursday launched the new Galaxy M13 series in India.

The company is bringing the Galaxy M13 series in two variants-- M13 4G and M13 5G.

The Galaxy M13 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 400 nits brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield.

Under the hood, it comes with a 7nm class MediaTek D700 octa-core chipset backed by ARM Mali G57 GPU, Android 12-based One UI Core 4, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module-- 50MP (with f/1.8)+ 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, a 5MP camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger support.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch full HD+(2408×1080p) LCD Infinity-V display, 480 nits brightness, and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.



The Galaxy M13 4G series. Credit: Samsung



It is powered by 8nm class Exynos 850 octa-core CPU with Mali-G52 GPU, Android 12-based One UI Core 4, 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), triple-camera module--50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera + 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash on the back, an 8MP (f/2.2) sensor on the front and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charger support.

Both the M13 5G and 4G series will be available in three colours-- aqua green, midnight blue, and stardust brown -- and go on sale from July 23 onwards.

Samsung is offering Galaxy M13 5G in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

The generic Galaxy M13 will be available in models-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 11, 999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

