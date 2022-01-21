Samsung to bring ‘noteworthy’ Galaxy S22 Ultra in February

World’s leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Friday (January 21) announced that it plans to host the Galaxy Unpacked event in February.

It did not specify the date details but confirmed that it will reveal the next generation Galaxy S series premium phones. The short video teaser showed two smartphones merging to form one and ended with the caption— ‘Ready to break the rules?’.

Like the first-generation Galaxy Note series in 2011, which broke the conventional mobile design with the massive screens and S Pen stylus, Samsung has hinted some special phone is on its way to the market next month.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” Dr. TM Row, president and head of MX business, Samsung Electronics.

In 2021, when Samsung revealed that it won’t launch the Galaxy Note series in the second half of the year, many fans and tech enthusiasts feared the worst that the ultra-premium Galaxy Fold series would replace the former for good.

But, fret not, Samsung knows how much fans are craving a new generation Galaxy Note series, which is due for more than a year now.

“We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love,” Dr Roh noted.

It looks like Samsung has a big surprise in store for loyal fans. The statements from Dr Roh and the teaser video hint that the upcoming Galaxy S series may continue the legacy of the Note series. Yes, the previous generation model Galaxy S21 Ultra supported the S Pen stylus, but it lacked dedicated holster space within the phone like the Note series.

This year, we may see Galaxy S22 Ultra with a bigger form factor with enough space to hold the stylus. Even recent reports in the media in the west suggest it is the case.

The upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch screen 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus, support S Pen, and comes with Android 12-based OneUI OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, quad-camera module-- 108MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + two 10MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back, a 40MP front camera for selfies, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charger.

Besides the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is expected to bring two other variants-- a regular Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus- with watered-down specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 teaser:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.