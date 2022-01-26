Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on this date

Last week, Samsung revealed the company is preparing to bring the ‘noteworthy’ Galaxy S series premium smartphone.

Now, the South Korean technology major has announced to host the first edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 9 at 10:00 am EST (8:30 pm IST).

Samsung has promised that the upcoming smartphone will be the most advanced and significant upgrade over any iteration of the Galaxy S series launched till date.

“True innovations don’t just evolve with the world – they help shape it. To create the devices that push us ahead, rewrite the future, and bring light to the dark, we must continue to break the rules of what’s possible with a smartphone. Join Samsung Electronics on February 9, 2022, for the next Galaxy Unpacked, as we set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created,” the company said.

The Galaxy Note series which was first launched in 2011, was discontinued exactly after 10 years in 2021. But, fans need not fret over it, as the DNA of the popular Note series is being passed on to the S22 series.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra teaser. Credit: Samsung



Samsung’s new top-end phone understood to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be hybrid and come with S Pen support and also a dedicated holster to keep the stylus within the phone, similar to the Note series.

Soon-to-be-launched Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch screen 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus, support S Pen, and comes with Android 12-based OneUI OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, quad-camera module-- 108MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + two 10MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back, a 40MP front camera for selfies, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charger.

Besides S22 Ultra, Samsung will be offering two other variants— a regular Galaxy S22 and a mid-level S22 Plus. Except for the S Pen support, they will share most of the design and hardware specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 teaser video:

