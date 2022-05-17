Samsung to make exclusive chipset for premium Galaxy phones

Though Samsung makes Exynos chipsets for its phones, it hasn't come close to how Apple's A Bionic series silicon for iPhones and iPads. Last year, Google too joined the club of making proprietary Tensor for Pixel phones.

The fundamental idea for any company for making their own chipset has been to have more control over how the device can be optimised and deliver exceptional performance.

In that aspect, Google's one-year Tensor chipset in Pixel 6 series phones have given a glimpse of how they have improved the better human speech recognition, enhance the comprehension level of Google Assistant on the device, and the significant upgrade in terms of computational photography. The second-generation Tensor coming in the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is expected to be more powerful and efficient.

However, Samsung's Exynos chipsets over the last several years have been panned for lack of battery life optimisation.

Now, reports are coming in Samsung is getting serious with increased competition from Apple and Google.

The reliable tipster who goes by the fancy moniker Ice Universe on Twitter has revealed Samsung is working on developing a dedicated premium chipset for flagship Galaxy phones.

And, if things go as planned, we may see it in the Galaxy S25 in 2025.

Though it is a bit long wait, it gives enough time for Samsung to work on perfecting the chipset to deliver high performance and longer battery life.

So far, Samsung has not made any official statement on the development of the new exclusive chipset for premium phones. But, more information is expected to trickle out of Samsung's supply chain sooner or later, like we get to know of Google's Pixel phones' features several months ahead of its official launch.

