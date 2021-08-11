Samsung unveils Exynos W920 chipset for smart wearables

With barely a day left before the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, Samsung on Tuesday (August 10) unveiled the Exynos W920 silicon for smart wearables.

The new Exynos W920 is a 5nm class chipset with an Extreme Ultra-Violet (EUV) process node, which promises powerful and efficient performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices.

Samsung says that the chipset will come in the smallest package currently available in the market for wearables with Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FO-PLP). The technology incorporates the Exynos W920 with power management IC (PMIC), LPDDR4, and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in the same package using System-in-Package-embedded Package on Package (SiP-ePoP) configuration.

The compact size of SoC (System-on-Chip) will allow the company to incorporate larger batteries in smartwatches. Also, it also offers the freedom to create sleeker designs.

An Exynos W920-based smart wearable with support AOD (Always-On-Display), will offer longer battery life compared to others in the same segment. With AOD, users will be able to get to see notifications, missed calls, and more without having to wake up the watch. Non-AOD smartwatches take a few seconds to turn on and this puts stress on the battery and processor.

But, with Exynos W920, only the low-power display co-processor--Cortex-M55-- is turned on. This reduces display power consumption under AOD mode.

The new chipset is coming in the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy Watch 4. The latter will also be the first-ever device run advanced Wear OS, developed jointly by Google and Samsung engineers. It will have several key features of Tizen OS seen in previous generation Samsung smart wearables.

The new Wear OS is touted to offer a simple but effective user interface and better optimisation with hardware to deliver smooth performance and long battery life.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.