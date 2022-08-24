Sony confirms to bring Virtual Reality headset PSVR 2 series in early 2023

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony earlier in the year in February unveiled the new generation of virtual reality headgear PlayStation(PS) VR 2. But, it did not reveal when the gadget would arrive to the market.

Now, the company's UK arm has confirmed that the PSVR 2 will hit stores in early 2023. This is kind of disappointing given the fact the device will be coming after a year of announcement.

Sony did not say anything specific, but the prevailing chipset supply constraint is most likely the primary cause of delay. It is also the same for the PlayStation 5 console, the company is not able to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

For the uninitiated, the new PSVR 2 headgear has reimagined ergonomic curvaceous design language and also beautifully matches with 'Orb'-look of the ​PS VR2 Sense controller and the aesthetics of the PS5 console and the accessories. Also, it is developed thoughtfully to offer a comfortable fit for users to wear the headgear for long hours.



The new PSVR 2 series. Credit: Sony



It sports the familiar black and white colour scheme and comes with an adjustable scope that will allow the gamer to scope the area closer or further away from the face. But, the placement of the stereo headphone jack also remains the same as the previous version, which the players are already familiar with it.

The new PSVR 2 also comes with a lens adjustment dial, so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view.

With the slimmer design, the engineers were able to reduce the weight. Though it is a much more compact form compared to the predecessor, it comes with new features such as the new built-in motor for the headset feedback.

