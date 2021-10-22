Sony to bring 'the best camera smartphone' next week

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony is all geared up to bring new flagship Xperia camera phone next week.

In the early 2010s, Sony delivered some of the best camera phones in the market. The premium variants of the Xperia Z and X series handsets came with proprietary Exmor RS and Bionz sensors. They used to take stellar pictures, a notch above some of the rival brands in its class.

But, Sony's aim to become the best Android alternative to the iPhone, did not work out it wanted to be. Then the arrival of the OnePlus did not help it either and gradually, the Xperia range of phones has lost sheen. Now, Sony has mid-range Xperia 1, 5, and 10 series of phones, and sells them only in limited regions. It has no presence in India, the world's second-biggest and fastest-growing smartphone market.

However, it looks like, Sony has not given up on its smartphones just yet. It is creating a lot of buzz in the media about its upcoming new Xperia phone. It is slated to make its global debut on October 26.

In the latest teaser, Sony says- "Don’t miss the unveiling of our game-changing new Xperia...". Also, in the video clip, Sony interviewed some filmmakers seeking feedback on the new Sony phone they tested, and one of them, Philip Bloom said- "The best smartphone camera that I've used". Sara Dietschy, content creator added --"It almost felt like it was a camera with a phone attached".

The testimonials from the filmmakers in the video have really piqued the interest of many Sony fans and mobile tech critics alike.

Watch the Sony Xperia phone teaser:

It will be very interesting to see how the final product is and whether Sony will be able to disrupt the mobile industry. We hope it does, more the competition, more options for the consumers to choose.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.