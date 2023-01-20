Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to send photos in original quality

Though WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world, it has one of the most annoying shortcomings is that the photos or videos sent get compressed to smaller files and lose quality.

Though WhatsApp raised the 128MB file capacity cap to 1GB, it is still not on par with competitors such as Telegram, which caps at 2GB for regular users, and 4GB for premium subscribers.

Now, WhatsApp is also testing to allow users to send pictures in original quality, reported WABetaInfo, a community blog.

In the latest Android beta v2.23.2.11, the messenger app offers an option - Photo quality when sending multimedia content.

There is no word on when this feature will be made available to the public; people will be eagerly waiting for this.



WhatsApp to retain the original quality of photos when sending through the messenger app. Credit: WABetaInfo



In a related development, WhatsApp has released a new update to the iOS version, bringing several new features.

Once updated to the latest versions, users will be able to create a chat with themselves for convenient reminders and note-taking synchronised across devices. Users can tap 'New Chat' and select 'Message Yourself' to get started.

Also, WhatsApp finally gets the 'search by date feature too. You can 'Search' from contact or group info and select the 'calendar' icon to toggle to the date picker.

And, the much-awaited online status control feature has finally arrived. With this, you can control who can view last seen or online active status.

Just go to Settings >> Privacy and select ' Last Seen & Online'.

Also, iPhone users will now be able to drag and drop pictures from other apps such as Safari, Photos, Files) to WhatsApp chats.

And, the user will be able to undo 'delete for me', but get only a few seconds, after you can not undo it.

