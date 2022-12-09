Soon, you'll be able to see views on your tweets

Twitter head Elon Musk on Friday announced that users will be able to see the view count of tweets in a few weeks.
"Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think," Musk tweeted.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022
More to follow...
