Soon, you'll be able to see views on your tweets

'Twitter is much more alive than people think,' Musk said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2022, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 12:59 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Twitter head Elon Musk on Friday announced that users will be able to see the view count of tweets in a few weeks. 

"Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think," Musk tweeted.

More to follow...

