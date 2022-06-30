Subway Surfers Tag, HEROish and more coming to Apple Arcade in July 2022

Since the launch of Apple Arcade in 2019, the company has steadily added several award-winning creative games to its s portfolio.

Last month, we saw the launch of Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+, Cooking Mama: Cuisine! and more. Already, Apple Arcade is home to close to 250 exclusive games and now, it is bringing more in July.

Some of the most exciting new games include Subway Surfers Tag (July 15) and HEROish (July 22). And, in the App Store Greats category, all Apple device users will be able to play My Bowling 3D+ (July 1), Samorost 3+ (July 8), and Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ (July 29).

For the uninitiated, Subway Surfers Tag is created by SYBO Games. This is a spin-off of the same namesake. The original version is one of the most downloaded (more than 3 billion) games on multiple platforms. Now, the new version as said earlier will be available only on Arcade. Here, players will have to explore interactive arenas with trains and tracks as they skate, grind and tag in the gameplay to earn more points.

Players will also join the crew across multiple off-limit, interactive city locations as they free skate across the arena, grinding rails, landing jumps, tagging objectives, and blasting the clean-up crew bots to gain a sweet combo point action.

On the other hand, HEROish, developed by Sunblink, will allow players to become one of the six superheroes of the game. Each player can summon troops, sling spells, and destroy enemy towers to achieve victory in an exciting head-to-head castle defense game.

Players can enjoy single-player adventures with three campaigns with good storytelling, musical scores, and hand-crafted environments.

Also, players can go for fast-paced battles with friends and family in competitive 1v1 or 2v2 matches. Players can build custom decks and upgrade cards to create a massive combination of troops and spells as they aim to defeat their opponents, destroy the Soul Gem that gives them power, and move to the top of the leaderboards.



As the name suggests, My Bowling 3D+ (by iWare Designs) is a simple straightforward game. Players have to knock the ten pins with the rolling ball. With the 3D effect feature, players can setup up shots just like pros do in real-life by adjusting stance, distance, and ball spin.

Developed by Amanita Design, Samorost 3+ is an exploration adventure and puzzle game and on Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ (by Ironhide), players have to clash with enemy empires, unlock new towers, and also train heroes for future wars.

