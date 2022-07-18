Subway Surfers Tag makes debut on Apple Arcade

As promised, Subway Surfers Tag has made its way to Apple Arcade.

The new game is a spin-off version of the original Subway Surfers, published by SYBO Games. The latter is the most popular video game and is said to be downloaded more than three billion times on multiple platforms and is also available on Apple App Store too.

This new Subway Surfers Tag is exclusive to Apple Arcade and will be ad-free.

In this game, players will have to explore interactive arenas with trains and tracks as they skate, grind and tag in the gameplay to earn points and go to new levels.

Players will face the main antagonist in the form of the Guard and his mechanical minions, whose sole mission is to put an end to the protagonist's skating journey.



Subway Surfers Tag game. Credit: Special Arrangement



Players will also meet crew across multiple off-limit, interactive city locations as they free skate across the arena, grinding rails, landing jumps, tagging objectives, and blasting the clean-up crew bots to gain a sweet combo point action.

Apple has also announced that several fun games such as Simon’s Cat — Story Time, Solitaire Stories, Transformers: Tactical Arena, Tetris Beat and Badland Party will be getting updated with new features to improve the gaming experience.

In a related development, Apple, to mark world emoji day, has previewed new memojis and stickers coming in the iOS 16.

It is bringing new custom facial expressions, with updated hairstyles, including ncurly styles, updates to tight curl styles, box braids, boxer braids, headwear, headwear, and Memoji with a bonnet.



New Memojis and stickers coming in iOS 16. Credit: Apple



Users will also get more nose options as well as more options for a neutral lip color when customizing Memoji.

The new stickers pack come with six expressive poses including finger hearts, grace face, talk to the hand, dizzy birds, and more. Apple iOS 16 will be released to all eligible iPhones later in September.

Read more | iOS 16: Key features you should know about Apple's new iPhone OS

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.