Teachers' Day 2022: Educators bet on Apple learning tools for online classes

In September 2019, the Cupertino-based company announced Apple Teacher, a professional learning programme in India. It helps educators access value-added software tools to improve their skill sets.

Several months later, the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world including the subcontinent. To curb the spread of infections, the government announced lockdowns in early 2020. It had a profound impact on several strata of the population. But, Thanks to advanced technology, people across different age groups were able to adapt to the new normal. Adults were able to attend virtual office meetings and children were able to learn online through computers, tablets, and phones.

This very too, came in handy to help the educators. It offers foundational training with 120 lesson‑focused tutorials and also how they can make good use of applications to improve the critical thinking of the children and retain the concepts better.

There is also a forum for educators around the world to discuss and learn each other's way of teaching and integrating modern technology to teach children.

As India marks Teacher's Day on September 5 (The birth anniversary of President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an acclaimed scholar), educators share their thoughts on how Apple Teaching initiaitive help improve their teaching methods.

"Apple has played an integral role for me as a technology integration specialist. When I first started using iPads in the classroom eleven years ago, it turned out to be a breakthrough in portable and user-friendly technology which opened multiple learning avenues for every kind of learner. As of today, learning in my classroom happens through Apple devices and students of all ages enjoy the apps for learning and creation, " said Sana Noor - Apple Teacher - Primary ICT Coordinator, Pathways School Noida.

Must read | Apple brings new Teachers Portfolio, updates Classroom, Schoolwork apps

Kirti Trehan , Apple Teacher, ICT Coordinator, Prometheus School added "Unlearning and learning in an innovative way and lucky enough to see the world from the lens of these bright young learners is what describes the teacher in me. Apple has been a game changer in my teaching by being able to challenge and excite the students using its amazing apps . Keynote being my favourite app which brings together innovation and creativity under one roof."

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.