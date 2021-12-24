Tesla to stop games on infotainment screens in moving cars

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc will stop allowing video games to be played on its infotainment systems while its vehicles are moving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

The agency said on Wednesday it had opened a formal safety investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker's decision to allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen.

The evaluation covers various 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X and Y vehicles equipped with the functionality "Passenger Play."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

