Top five premium smartphones launching in August 2022

The first half of 2022 saw Samsung's premium Galaxy S22 series with 108MP camera, OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme G2 Pro 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and iPhone SE (3rd Gen) with power Apple A15 Bionic silicon.

Last month, two more premium phones Asus ROG Phone 6 series and Xiaomi 12 Ultra along with the feature Google Pixel 6a made their global debut.

Now, in August, technology companies are all geared up to bring more premium smartphones.

Here is the list of top five smartphones confirmed to make their global debut in August 2022:

iQOO 9T

Emerging player iQOO is slated to unveil the company's most powerful phone yet 9T series on August 2.

It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM slots and the front panel is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 series.

It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor backed by vapour chamber cooling technology, Android 12-based FuntouchOS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W charger.

iQOO 9T is said to boast a dedicated V1+ photography chipset to power the triple-camera module-- main 50MP + 13MP ultra-wide camera + 12MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back and a 16MP sensor on the front.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro

Lenovo-owned company is also bringing Motorola Edge X30 Pro on August 2. It will be initially available in China.

The USP of the upcoming smartphone is the photography hardware. It will boast 200MP main sensor backed by two cameras with LED flash on the back.

It is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, Android 12 OS, and offer a full day battery life and also support 100W charging speed. Other details such as battery capacity, and display are not available but will have to wait a few hours to see what is in store come Tuesday in China.

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T is launching on August 3. It is said to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 13-based OxygenOS 13, up to 16GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W charger ( can fully charge up from zero to 100 per cent under 20 minutes).

It will feature a triple-camera module-- 50MP main sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro sensor-- with LED flash on the back and a 16MP camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Fold4

Samsung has already announced to host Galaxy Unpacked event to launch the new Galaxy Fold4 on August 10.

It is said to come with two display panels-- 6.2-inch screen on the front and inside, it may feature a wider 7.6-inch bendable OLED screen. Both the displays are said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the device may come with IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM/12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 4,400mAh battery.

Also, it will feature a triple-camera on the back- a main 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + 10MP telephoto with 3X zoom with LED flash on the back. On the cover display, it will have a 10MP sensor. And, on the wide-screen panel, it will have a 16MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy Flip4

Besides the Fold4, Samsung is also bringing Galaxy Flip4. It is said to come with a 6.7-inch screen, which can fold vertically. The company is said to have incorporated an improved bendable display panel that can sustain longer than previous iterations. Also, on the front, it will have a bigger 2.1-inch screen, compared to 1.9-inch in the predecessor.

It is said to feature Android 12-based One UI 4 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging speed, 10W wireless charging speed, 5W reverse wireless charging speed.

The Galaxy Flip4 is expected to house a dual-camera module- main 12MP wide (with OIS) backed by a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash, and 4K video recording capability. On the front, it is expected to feature a 10MP sensor.

