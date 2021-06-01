Trending big in Android version, is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

Addictive, engaging and unique, the new voice-only social media platform Clubhouse has scored a mighty six in the crowded social media space. In less than a week of its Android rollout, the platform has had lakhs of users from across the country jump in to talk, debate or just listen. Could this be the ultimate Facebook-killer?

For over a year, Clubhouse had remained an Apple iOS app, largely unheard of outside the exclusive ecosystem. But its Android avatar has had the user base explode. From red hot political topics to edgy humour, burning social issues to business tips, Clubhouse rooms have seen the talk meters soar.

A deep dive into this space showed users flock in hundreds to rooms with 'Left vs Right' binaries. But unlike television debates, the multiple moderators kept most talks civilised. Moderators ensured that every speaker in the top panel got a chance to speak. Most did exceed their talk time, but rarely crossed the limits of civility.

Fumbling first-timers got together in small rooms and shared their discoveries in navigating the app. They had jumped in and out of multiple rooms, listening to talks that ranged from Modi to Music to Movies to Fashion. Speakers were at their articulate best, weighing their words to impress.

Beyond English and Hindi, Kerala-centric rooms were conspicuous by their numbers. Forceful speakers had audiences hooked about most things Malayali. But a spattering of Kannada rooms had begun to spring up by Friday, talking movies, music, Bengaluru and more.

Inside the rooms, hierarchy meant a top level of speakers, a second level dubbed 'Followed by the Speakers' and a last commoners' level simply named 'Others in the room'. Bored of the speeches, one could tap on 'Leave quietly' and exit.

For many, celebrities as room moderators had an element of surprise. Such rooms quickly rose in popularity. Social media watchers say the arrival of big brands might make the currently free platform turn to payment mode for larger gatherings. But in its nascent avatar, Clubhouse is still a space to experiment and activate long silent voices.