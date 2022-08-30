Truecaller brings new iOS app for iPhones

Popular spam detection and caller ID app Truecaller on Tuesday announced new v12.2 version with several value-added features.

The company says it has completely rewritten the app to make it ten times better in terms of detecting spam, scam, and business call identifications.

Also, the new app is lighter (app size), promises to be more efficient, and works faster, even on the older iPhone 6S series models.

Now, numbers that have a high report of spam activity will be identified with a red beacon warning emoji. All the numbers that are verified by Truecaller, come with a green ticker mark.

Furthermore, calls coming from Android phones will have smartphone emojis.

Earlier, if the number is unknown, the user had to manually copy and paste it on Truecaller and identify the name. Once done, future calls from that number will be identified with a lens emoji.

Now, there is also a new way to check for the identification of the unknown number and users need not performed the aforementioned process at all. With the newly updated app, users don't have to open the Truecaller app at all.

"If you have a missed call from an unknown number, simply go to your call log, tap the info button, and ‘Share Contact’ to Truecaller. It will identify the name of the caller, and then it will show up in your iPhone Call Log. The best part is if that number calls again, the Truecaller Caller ID will identify it while it rings!" the company said.



Three new features will come with emojis for easy identification. Credit: Truecaller



However, the company has removed three critical features. Once updated, Truecaller users will not be able to chat and do voice calls on Truecaller. Also, the app will not allow requests for the contact list on iPhones. This is a good move and keeps away the prying app from accessing the personal contact details of the iPhone owner's family, friends and colleagues.

So, before updating to the latest v12.2 Truecaller app, users have been advised to back up their Truecaller Chat history by going to specific chat sessions or take screenshots.

Truecaller has also added that new features will be introduced to the app coming months, Additionally, improvements will be done in terms of SMS filtering, spam detection, and community-based services, such as redesigned number look-up widgets to search unknown callers even faster.

And, the iPhone app will get automatic blocking of top spammers, the ability to view detailed statistics on spam-marked numbers, and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam-marked numbers for additional context, the company noted.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.