Truecaller: Here's How to record voice calls on your phone

Last week, Truecaller began rolling out the new v12.0 update to its caller ID app. It is bringing several new features including video caller ID, a redesigned interface, voice-based call announcer, ghost call, and the most awaited is the call recording.

Previously, it was exclusive to Gold and Premium subscribers and now, the call recorder feature is available to all Android phone users.

Truecaller offers both--automatic and manual --call recording setup options on its app.

Here's how to record voice calls using Truecaller app on your phone

Firstly, Android phone users should grant accessibility permissions to Truecaller to enable voice call recording.

Go to Settings >> Accessibility >> Installed Service/ Downloaded apps (Truecaller).



Truecaller app now allows call recording for free on Android phones. Credit: Truecaller



Then, on Truecaller, you can find the call recording option on Full-Screen Caller ID and Pop Up Caller ID

To manually turn on/off phone call recording -- Open Truecaller >> Side Menu>> Call Recording

To enable auto phone call recording on -- Open Truecall >> Side menu >> Call Recordings >> Settings >> Auto Record.

If you want to listen to the call recording later, you can find the list of recorded content by just going to -- Side menu >> Call Recordings.

The last recording can also be found in the detailed view of the person you had a call with.

Furthermore, call recording can also be found in the internal storage of the phone as well. Just go to Settings >> Storage >> Music and Audio >> Audio files >> Search for “TC”. You can change the name for easy identification.

It should be noted that this feature is available on Truecaller for Android only (v5.1 and later versions).

Check out all the new features coming to the Truecaller app for Android phones:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.