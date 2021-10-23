Twitter now allows everyone to host 'Spaces' live audio chatroom

Inspired by the growing popularity of the Clubhouse app, Twitter earlier in the year launched 'Spaces' that allowed users to host live audio chatroom.

However, Twitter initially allowed just high-profile people with considerable follower count to host chatrooms on its micro-blogging platform.

Now, the company has announced that any Twitter user can host Spaces on both Android and iOS devices.

"The time has arrived -- we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space," Twitter said.

Here's how to host Spaces on Twitter:

Step 1: Long press on the Tweet compose icon (feather quill pen) on your Home timeline and then tap the new Spaces icon (multiple circles forming a diamond shape) on the far left. Or, tap on your profile image at the top of your timeline.

Step 2: When creating a new Space, you will see options to 'Name your Space' and 'Start your Space'.

Step 3: To schedule a Space, tap 'Schedule for later'. Choose the date and time you’d like your Space to go live.

Once the Space has started, the host can send requests to listeners to become speakers by tapping on the people icon and adding speakers or tapping on a person’s profile picture within a Space and adding them as a speaker.

It advised that the host should always grant permission for the option to add captions to help differently-abled people know what the session is about.

Users just need to follow the prompts to allow captions. This will allow people who need captions to follow along with the conversation.

And, before starting the Space chatroom session, the host can invite an audience (including non-followers). Just tap on the icon to Share via a Tweet.

