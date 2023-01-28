Twitter says users will be able to appeal suspension

Twitter says users will be able to appeal account suspension

In Musk's reign, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies

  Jan 28 2023
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 08:15 ist
Twitter said that going forward, it will take less severe action first, in comparison to account suspension. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter users will be able to appeal account suspensions and be evaluated under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement, starting Feb. 1, the company said on Friday.

Under the new criteria, which follow billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of the company in October, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies.

Severe policy violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, among others.

Twitter said that going forward, it will take less severe action, in comparison to account suspension, such as limiting the reach of tweets that violate its policies or asking users to remove tweets before continuing to use the account.

In December, Musk came under fire for suspending accounts of several journalists over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane. He later reinstated the accounts. 

