Unity opens beta programme to develop spatial apps for Apple Vision Pro

With Vision Pro slated to launch globally in early 2024, Apple last month, opened access to advanced spatial tools and visionOS SDK for developers to create apps for mixed reality to deliver immersive experiences.

Now, Unity, a world-renowned platform for real-time 3D (RT3D) content, has announced a beta programme for visionOS.

For budding creators amateur and professional, it is offering access to its proprietary PolySpatial platform. Here, with Unity editor, developers can enable their app to deliver the best spatial experience on Vision Pro.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Apple so that our ecosystem of millions of game and app developers can bring their Unity apps to this exciting new platform. With Unity PolySpatial, we are making it more efficient and streamlined for developers to create all new immersive experiences using the Editor they know and love. This is core to our promise of enabling developers to create once and ship anywhere,” said Ralph Hauwert, SVP & GM, Unity Runtime, Editor, and Ecosystems.



Vision Pro headgear demo video shown during WWDC 2023. Credit: Apple



Unity promises that creators can develop new immersive experiences and they can even port existing ones to visionOS. Also, they can even play from the Unity Editor directly to Apple Vision Pro for quick iteration.

The PolySpatial offers advanced tools to make content blend seamlessly with the physical world and also ensure inputs are seamlessly recorded so that users can control their content with just their eyes and hands on Apple Vision Pro.

“We know there is a huge community of developers who have been building incredible 3D experiences using Unity’s robust authoring tools, and we’re so excited to bring their apps to Apple Vision Pro. Unity-based apps and games run natively on Apple Vision Pro, so they have access to visionOS features including pass-through and high-resolution rendering, and will take full advantage of the powerful and unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro," said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group.



The new Vision Pro headgear. Credit: Apple



Already, Triband, the studio the makers of the popular What The ...? games series, is one of the first to start using Unity PolySpatial to bring their game WHAT THE GOLF? to Apple Vision Pro.

Interested developers can apply for the Unity beta programme (here).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.