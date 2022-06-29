Viverse-compatible HTC Desire 22 Pro makes global debut

HTC Desire 22 Pro will be initially available in Taiwan from July 1 onwards and later come to the UK in August

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 15:17 ist

Taiwan-based technology company HTC on Wednesday (June 28) unveiled the Viverse-compatible smartphone Desire 22 Pro.

The new mid-range phone sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2412 x 1080p) LCD screen, 20:9 aspect ratio and supports 120Hz screen refresh rate to offer an immersive viewing experience. The is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass shield and also the device comes with an IP67 rating, meaning it can sustain underwater for up to one metre for close to 30 minutes.

Also, it features hybrid dual-SIM slots and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

HTC phone is powered by a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G modem, Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB RAM, Android 12, 128GB storage (expandable with microSD), and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It also supports wireless charging and reverse-charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple-camera module -- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 13MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.4) + 5MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It features a 32MP (f/2.0) front camera.


The new Desire 22 Pro. Credit: HTC

Going by the hardware specifications, HTC's Desire 22 Pro doesn't justify so much hype created by the company for so many months since the start of 2022. It is an ordinary mid-range phone and it has to be connected to multiverse-compatible VR (Virtual Reality) headgear such as Vive Flow for consumers to enjoy an immersive VR experience, create their virtual avatar and attend events, concerts, and do other stuff on HTC's Viverse, a virtual platform similar to Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse.

The only notable aspects are that the device comes pre-loaded with the Vive Flow VR app,  Viveverse Pass ( an ID to enter VR platform), and Vive Market app, which is the gateway to explore the virtual world and purchase NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens), and the Vive Wallet to store and transact cryptocurrencies.

The company is offering the device in two colours--gold and midnight black. It will be initially available in Taiwan from July 1 and will be later released in the UK in the following month, August for £399 (approx. Rs 38,369).

