Vivo launches new V23e 5G MediaTek 810 CPU in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday (February 21) launched the new V23e 5G series phone in India.

Vivo V23e sports a slim form factor with just 7.32mm thickness. On the back, it features a smooth shell and comes in two colours-- sunshine gold and midnight blue.

On the front, it features a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED screen with in-dsiplay fingerprint sensor and house hybrid dual-SIM tray ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM (with up to 2GB extra virtual physical memory), 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 4,050mAh battery with 44W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it ships with a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features a 44MP (f/2.0) autofocus sensor.

The new Vivo V23e boasts an Eye Autofocus feature that can track eyes with high precision, ensuring clear and expressive selfies that keep users in the spotlight.

There is also, a Multi-Style portrait mode that allows users to add further enhancements to their images via filters, color tone fine-tuning, and bokeh effects.



It also comes with a Dual-View Video that offers simultaneous video recording across both front and rear cameras, which is good for capturing video stories from different perspectives.

The upgraded Double Exposure mode now allows users to import background photos into other visuals, providing endless possibilities to unleash fashionable style and creativity, says the company.

Also, MediaTek 810-powered Vivo V23e supports three 5G bands and whenever the infrastructure gets ready, device owners can enjoy 2.77Gbps internet download speed. It comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 25,990.

Vivo V23e vs competition

The new V23e will compete with Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, and Realme 9 Pro Plus (first impression), among others.

