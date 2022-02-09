Vivo T1: First impression

Vivo on Wednesday (February 9) launched the new line of T series smartphone in India.

Vivo T1 comes in two configurations— 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

DH has received the Vivo T1 and here are initial thoughts of the new mid-range handset.

Design and display

The new phone borrows the design language from the popular V series. This particular starlight black looks gorgeous to the eyes and also shell does an exceptional job repelling the fingerprint smudges.

The company also offers T1 another visually appealing rainbow fantasy colour.

The device features flat-edged rails around the device with curved corners. It offers a sturdy feel when holding the device and also feels secure and less chance of slipping my grip over it.



Vivo T1 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it sports a 6.58-inch full HD+(2408 × 1080p) LCD display and it supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, which comes in handy while playing games. The screen is bright enough to view content outdoors.

Also, the device features the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as the power button. The biometric sensor has worked fine so far.

Photography hardware

It boasts triple-camera module — main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP (f/2.4) macro with LED flash, super night mode. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.) snapper.



Vivo T1 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The new Vivo phone takes good pictures in the bright afternoon sunlight. Even the close-up shots look sharp and clear. But, need to know how it fares in low light conditions.



Vivo T1 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

Vivo T1 houses 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor with Adreno 619L GPU, backed by 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB).

Like any other new phone, the T1 series too, is working smoothly, but we have to see how the device performs when put to its paces by playing graphics-rich games. The new handset runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS v12.

Also, Vivo T1 comes with a 5,000mAh battery. This is more than enough to keep the phone for a whole under extreme usage, but we need to know how it will fare in practical usage. The device’s retail box also ships with an 18W charger.



Vivo T1 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As far as the 5G is concerned, it supports two bands— n77/n78. Hopefully, when the infrastructure gets ready in India, Vivo T1 users will be able to experience high-speed mobile internet.

Do come back for the full review.