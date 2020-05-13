Vivo V19 with 48MP quad-camera launched in India

Vivo V19 was supposed to make its debut in early April, but due to nation-wide lockdown in India, it was postponed. Now, it has been finally revealed.

The new Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) super AMOLED screen with 2.5D curved glass display and offer up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it comes with 10nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core (2.3GHz Kryo 360 x 2 cores + 1.7GHz Kryo 360 x 6 cores) CPU with Adreno 616 graphic engine backed by Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1) and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 support.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, it houses quad-camera module-- one main 48MP (f/1.79 aperture) + wide-angle 8MP (f/2.2 ) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 ) + 2MP for macro (f/2.4). And on the front, it boast dual-snappers-- primary 32MP(f/2.0) + wide-angle 8MP (f/2.2) sensor with 105-degree field-of-view.

The new Vivo V19 will come in two colours-- Piano Black and Mystic Silver.Consumers can choose between configurations for Rs 27,990 (8GB+128GB storage) and Rs 31,990 (8GB RAM +256GB storage). It will go on sale on May 15 via Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India.

As part of the promotional offer, prospective Vivo V19 buyers can avail 10% discount via HDFC debit/credit card, 5% if bought via IDFC bank card, One-time screen replacement offer, and there are various lucrative data plans for Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea subscribers as well.

