Vivo V19 with 48MP quad-camera launched in India

Vivo V19 with 48MP quad-camera launched in India

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2020, 00:08 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 00:08 ist

Vivo V19 was supposed to make its debut in early April, but due to nation-wide lockdown in India, it was postponed. Now, it has been finally revealed.

The new Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) super AMOLED screen with 2.5D curved glass display and offer up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it comes with 10nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core (2.3GHz Kryo 360 x 2 cores + 1.7GHz Kryo 360 x 6 cores) CPU with Adreno 616 graphic engine backed by Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1) and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 support.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, it houses quad-camera module-- one main 48MP (f/1.79 aperture) + wide-angle 8MP (f/2.2 ) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 ) + 2MP for macro (f/2.4). And on the front, it boast dual-snappers--  primary 32MP(f/2.0) + wide-angle 8MP (f/2.2) sensor with 105-degree field-of-view.

The new Vivo V19 will come in two colours-- Piano Black and Mystic Silver.Consumers can choose between configurations for Rs 27,990 (8GB+128GB storage) and Rs 31,990 (8GB RAM +256GB storage). It will go on sale on May 15 via Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India.

As part of the promotional offer, prospective Vivo V19 buyers can avail 10% discount via HDFC debit/credit card, 5% if bought via IDFC bank card, One-time screen replacement offer, and there are various lucrative data plans for Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea subscribers as well.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Tech
Vivo
Android 10
Flipkart
Amazon India

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 